DraftKings Promo Code: Cowboys vs Giants Predictions Tonight

An exciting NFL Week 3 is capped by an NFC East rivalry on Monday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants. While this should be a fun game to watch, the Cowboys vs. Giants predictions are a coin flip. That is why sports bettors are flocking to DraftKings Sportsbook to take advantage of the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer to get in on the NFL Week 3 picks tonight.

When you sign up for a new account through our DraftKings Promo Code link, you can claim the Bet $5, Get $200 promotional offer for Monday Night Football. As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed, you are eligible to claim this exciting offer for the game tonight. Below, we will go over what this welcome offer is and how you can claim it.

What Is The DraftKings Promo Code Offer For Cowboys vs. Giants Predictions Tonight?

🎁 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Win $200 In Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer Bet $5+ On Any NFL Pre-Game Moneyline, Win $200 In Free Bets 📆 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Verification September 26, 2022

There are many reasons why DraftKigns Sportsbook is among the most popular destinations for NFL betting. Along with its large betting market and user-friendly interface, DraftKings is known for its exciting promotions. New users who sign up through our DraftKings Promo Code link get an exciting welcome promotion, which rewards you $200 in free bets after placing a $5 moneyline bet on Cowboys vs. Giants predictions tonight.

To claim this exciting promo offer and get started, begin by clicking our DraftKings Promo Code link. You will be taken to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page to join one of the best sports betting sites on the market. Once there, you will be asked to verify your location and your identity by providing basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address. Deposit at least $10 to fund your new account and activate the promotional offer. After this, the only thing left to do is place your first bet on Cowboys vs. Giants predictions.

How To Claim $200 Free Bets From The DraftKings Promo Code For Cowboys vs. Giants Predictions Tonight

It is easy to claim your $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code offer, as long as you follow the steps outlined above. After you create your new account through our link and fund your account with at least $10, the promotional offer will activate and automatically be applied to your account. This means your first moneyline wager on Cowboys vs. Giants predictions tonight will qualify for the promo.

Simply bet $5 on the team you believe will win the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, you will receive $200 in free bets. If your wager wins, you get to keep your winnings and the $200 in free bets.

The $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code offer will be dispersed in eight $25 free bets. These promotional funds expire within seven days, so make sure you use them up before they disappear!

Bet $5 On Cowboys vs. Giants, Get $200 With DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

With plenty of unknown on both sides of the ball, it is essential to sign up through our DraftKings Promo Code link. When you do, you are guaranteed $200 in free bets, no matter the outcome of your first $5 wager on Cowboys vs. Giants predictions tonight.

If you are looking to claim your $200 in free bets and collect profits from a winning bet, we suggest siding the the home team. The biggest advantage home teams have is on the pass rush, as long as there is a loud home crowd. Both Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are expected to play for the Giants, and they could be game-wreckers against the Dallas tackles and an in-experienced quarterback in Cooper Rush.

As long as you sign up through our DraftKings Promo Code link, you will win $200 in free bets on your $5 wager. So, new users on DraftKings Sportsbook are the real winners during Monday Night Football tonight.