DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly using one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to claim this fantastic welcome bonus, widely regarded as one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings account, then place a $5 qualifying wager on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly upon registering a new DraftKings account using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to a No Sweat Same Game Parlay token every day, wagering on one of the best sports betting apps available.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link to sign up for a new DraftKings account today. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting yo to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification criteria enforced at DraftKings.

After being verified, make a qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any of the quick and easy payment methods supported, like credit cards or PayPal. Afterward, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to seize $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a No Sweat SGP every day, once they register a new DraftKings account and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds.

New DraftKings customers can place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets are issued as six $25 bonus bet credits, each containing a seven-day expiration date in new DraftKings accounts.

Sports bettors who sign up for a new DraftKings account using the DraftKings Promo Code can also opt into $150 in additional No Sweat SGP tokens, available on each eligible game day, up to three times per week using a real cash wager. No Sweat SGP tokens return a single bonus bet credit, up to $50, if a qualifying wager settles as a loss. No Sweat SGP tokens must be wagered as an SGP or SGPx with at least three legs to qualify. No Sweat SGP tokens expire after the final game starts on each eligible game day at DraftKings.

Bonus bets at DraftKings possess a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning new DraftKings customers must wager at least $150 before being able to make any withdrawal requests. Bonus bet credit is ineligible to withdraw, transfer, or use to opt into any other available promotional offers at DraftKings, such as the bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus offered to first-time DraftKings customers.

Bonus bet credits staked on subsequent wagers are not included with any earned winnings.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

New DraftKings customers can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code, plus up to $150 in additional No Sweat SGP tokens through the current welcome bonus offered to first-time sports bettors at DraftKings.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real money wager to begin betting on DraftKings' wide range of sports betting markets, bet types, and odds, including NFL odds. Bet on spread and total, or check out the NFL player props market to wager anytime touchdown scorer and total player rushing yards.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new DraftKings account using the DraftKings Promo Code during registration to earn $150 in bonus bets instantly. Then, opt into the No Sweat SGP tokens to receive up to $150 in additional bonus bet credits. Place a $5 qualifying first bet to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus three No Sweat SGP tokens, after registering with the DraftKings Promo Code at sign-up today.