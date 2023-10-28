DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For College Football Best Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to cement their position atop the AP Top 25 national rankings with a 25th straight victory when they visit the Florida Gators on Saturday in college football Week 9 action. Loyal sports betting fans looking to ride the wave of the Bulldogs' success can claim an instant $200 bonus they can use to make their college football best bets by signing up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

First-time customers signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets when they make a first bet on DraftKings of just $5. Bonus bets received by signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code can be used to make additional wagers on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including college football odds, player props, and college football national championship odds.

Already heralded as one of the top sportsbook bonus codes in the country, the DraftKings Promo Code also provides new customers with the opportunity to claim an additional $150 in bonus bets by using exclusive No Sweat Same Game Parlay tokens.

Click or tap the "Bet Now" link to get started, and find out why DraftKings has emerged as one of the country's best mobile sports betting apps.

Claim $200 Bonus For College Football Best Bets Using DraftKings Promo Code

This exclusive welcome offer with the DraftKings Promo Code is available to new customers, 21 years of age or older, who are present in a US state where online sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed.

When you click the "Bet Now" link, you will be redirected to the DraftKings' new customer sign-up page, where you can open your DraftKings account by providing your name, address, email address, and phone number. You will also be asked to provide your date of birth and the last four numbers of your SSN, which DraftKings uses to verify your identity and secure your account.

After you complete the sign-up process and your new DraftKings account has been verified, you can make a first deposit using common banking methods like credit cards and PayPal. Once your deposit is complete, you are ready to instantly claim your $200 bonus by making a first bet of just $5.

Earn Instant $200 Sign-Up Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

There is no need to wait and see if your first bet on DraftKings wins or loses. As soon as you make your first of at least $5, your account will be instantly credited with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional college football picks or wagers on the Georgia vs Florida odds.

A total of eight bonus bets, each valued at $25, will be added to your account. In addition, you will have the option to claim three No Sweat Same Game parlay tokens. You can use one token per gameday, and if your same game parlay doesn't win, you will be reimbursed for the value of the stake of your SGP, up to a maximum of $50 per token.

Keep in mind that all bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, and any unused bonus bets are automatically removed from your account upon expiry.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code For Today's College Football Games

The Georgia Bulldogs can stake their claim to the top of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with a 25th straight win when they battle the SEC conference rival Florida Gators on Saturday.

You can enjoy a chance to start a winning streak of your own with an instant $200 bonus by signing up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

This exclusive welcome offer won't last forever, so sign up now, and discover why DraftKings enjoys a reputation as one of America's top mobile sports betting apps.