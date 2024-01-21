DraftKings Promo Code Gives $150 Instantly For Divisional Round Best Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The next step of the NFL Playoffs ends today, and you could use the DraftKings Promo Code which gives you $150 instantly for Divisional Round best bets. When you use one of the most user-friendly sportsbook promo codes in the sports betting world, you'll instantly get $150 in bonus bets – just for placing a simple $5 wager. It seems like a welcome offer too good to be true, but that's why DraftKings is one of the top online sportsbooks.

The last two games of the NFL Divisional Round kick off today with two monumental matchups – both of which are rematches from the regular season. At 3 pm EST, we'll see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-6.5, o/u: 48.5). These two teams met back in Week 6, with the Lions winning 20-6 down in Tampa. At 6:30 pm EST, we'll see the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-3, o/u: 43.5). Back in Week 14, the Bills walked into KC and came away with the 20-17 victory.

You can place a wager on any sports betting market today and instantly get $150 in bonus bets to use on the Bucs-Lions and Chiefs-Bills matchups.

Get started with a new account at one of the best sports betting apps by clicking on the "BET NOW" button down below. This will redirect you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter basic personal info like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Lastly, you will need to provide some extra info like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Next, you can make your first deposit at one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at DraftKings is $5, and that's all you need to complete the transaction on your first bet for the welcome offer.

The steps are rather simple and easy, so just place your first bet for at least $5 and you'll get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Your $150 in bonus bets will enter your account as six separate $25 bonus bets, and they can be used on any sports betting market. It is also worth noting that your bonus bets will expire if they're not used within seven days at one of the reliable PayPal betting sites.

Here we go to close out the NFL Divisional Round! Just place your first $5 wager on anything like these NFL odds, NFL player props, or anything other sports betting market, and those $150 in bonus bets are coming straight your way.