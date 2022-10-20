DraftKings Promo Code Ohio - $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Christmas is coming early for Ohio residents, as the news broke that Ohio sports betting is officially slated to go online in the Buckeye state on January 1st, 2023. Since the announcement, sportsbooks have been rolling out pre-live offers to get new users in the door and reward them with free money. Yes, free money. One of them is DraftKings Sportsbook, as new users can get $200 in free bets by signing up with DraftKings Promo Code Ohio.

By following the link below, you can get $200 in free bets plus a shot at a $100k free bet ahead of the DraftKings Ohio launch with the DraftKings Promo Code Ohio, an easy way to get a head start on one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code Ohio - Get $200 In Free Bets

Sports betting can be a challenging proposition, but thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code Ohio, one of the best sports betting promos available, you can get a head start on your bankroll and get $200 in free bets upon launch day in Ohio.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located within Ohio state lines (you do not have to be a permanent resident), you are eligible to receive $200 in Free Bets from DraftKings Promo Code Ohio.

How To Use DraftKings Promo Code Ohio To Get $200 In Free Bets Ahead Of Launch

The $200 from DraftKings Promo Code Ohio may be the easiest $200 you'll make in your entire life and if you've made easier, you must have some life hacks to share. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to DraftKings Ohio's registration page

From there, you will be tasked with providing your basic identifying information so that DraftKings Ohio can verify your identity. Once your identity is verified, you will receive a notification that you have been officially enrolled for your $200 in free bets ahead of launch in Ohio.

You're playing the long game here, as the $200 in free bets from DraftKings Promo Code Ohio will not be available to you until FanDuel Ohio launch day, which is scheduled for January 1st, 2023. Launch date falls in the middle of one of the busiest sports seasons of the year, as the College Football playoffs will be in full swing, as will the NFL playoff race and the NBA regular season. With the ability to bet on all of it, you can choose to wager on the Bengals or any other NFL team, game, or future, including their 2023 Super Bowl Odds. If the NFL isn't for you, know that you are free to use the $200 in free bets that you earned on whatever sports market that you desire, like the Ohio State playoff games, Cavs regular season games, or even out-of-market teams.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Ohio? Use DraftKings Promo Code Ohio - $200 In Free Bets On Launch Day

Unfortunately, the short answer to this question is no, sports betting is not legal yet in Ohio. But the important answer is; not yet. The clock is ticking and we're getting closer and closer to the long-awaited launch of online sports betting in Ohio, which officially goes live on January 1st, 2023.

This gives you enough time to earn $200 in free bets ahead of launch by using DraftKings Promo Code Ohio as one of the top online sportsbooks in Ohio.