DraftKings Promo Code: Rams vs 49ers Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to the Bay Area to challenge the San Franciso 49ers tonight on Monday Night Football to close out NFL Week 4. And considering the storied rivalry between these two clubs, tonight's Rams vs.49ers matchup will be a game with no love lost.

When you make a pre-game moneyline bet of at least $5 on Rams vs.49ers predictions tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code, you could win $200 in free bets if your original wager wins. Generous promos like this are why DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites.

To qualify for this awesome offer to join one of the best NFL betting sites, you must be a new user at DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate.

How Do I Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Rams vs. 49ers Predictions Tonight?

🎁 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Win $200 In Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Sportsbook Welcome Offer Bet $5+ On Any NFL Pre-Game Moneyline, Win $200 In Free Bets 📆 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Verified October 3, 2022

Signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Rams vs. 49ers predictions tonight is a streamlined process. Start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page so you will be rerouted to DraftKings Sportsbook to register for your new account with one of the best sports betting promos out there.

Upon signing up, you will be prompted to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Then, once your new account is created and verified, you will be required to make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5. Doing so will activate the DraftKings Promo Code while applying your bonus offer to your NFL Week 4 picks.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Rams vs. 49ers Predictions Tonight

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you will have a chance to win $200 in free bets.

The first bet of at least $5 that you make on a pregame NFL moneyline on tonight's Rams vs. 49ers game will qualify for the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer. If your moneyline bet is graded as a winner, then you will win $200 in free bets as well as the cash payout from your initial wager.

Your free bets with NFL Week 4 odds will be credited to your account in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equal to $200. Furthermore, while you will get your $200 in free bets instantly following the settlement of your winning moneyline wager, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

What makes the DraftKings Promo Code so terrific is that when you win your $200 in free bets, you can use them on any open sports betting market offered at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet On Rams vs. 49ers Predictions Tonight With The DraftKings Promo Code

You can use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Rams vs. 49ers predictions tonight and earn a chance to win $200 in free bets.

The best way to use the DraftKings Promo Code is by placing a $5 pre-game moneyline bet on the 49ers -125. If they win the game, you will win $200 in free bets plus the cash payout from your original bet.

Therefore, if you bet $5 on the 49ers -125 moneyline and they win the game, you will win $200 in free bets plus your $9 cash payout. This is a great bet because the 49ers have won each of the past six regular season games against the Rams, including each of the past three at home dating back to 2019.

Gain your chance to win $200 by betting on Rams vs. 49ers predictions tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code. All you need to do is click through the link below to get started.