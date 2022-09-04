DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas Promo Code Gets You $200 in Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Kansas sports betting officially went live on Thursday, September 1, 2022. To commemorate the launch, DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas is offering new users a bankroll building welcome bonus when you register with the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code.

When you sign up with this code, you can get $200 in free bets when you place a $5 bet on any open NFL, CFB, or UFC betting market today.

Anyone who is at least 21 years old and physically located in Kansas when they sign up and place a bet on their new DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas account will qualify for this generous welcome offer.

What Is The DraftKings Kansas Promo Code?

🎁 DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Kansas Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets on NFL/CFB 🍏 Apple Store DraftKings Kansas App Reviews 4.8 ⭐ with 345K Reviews 📲 Android Google Play DraftKings Kansas App Reviews 4.6 ⭐ with 26K Reviews 📆 Last Validated September 4, 2022

There is no actual code at DraftKings Kansas. All you need to do to activate the offer and get your $200 in free bets is click on the direct sign-up link on this page and follow a few easy steps to get one of the best Kansas betting promos available.

Once you click the link, you will be redirected to the DraftKings KS Sportsbook registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. Then, you will be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for verification purposes.

Once your account is created and your identity and location are verified, make your qualifying deposit of at least $5 and you will be one step closer to getting $200 in free bets.

How Do I Get My $200 In Free Bets at DraftKings Kansas?

Now that your account is ready to go and loaded with funds, you must place an initial qualifying wager of at least $5. Once you make this $5 bet, your account will immediately be credited with your $200 in free bets, plus, any winnings accumulated from the $5 first bet after it settles.

The first bet of at least $5 that you make on your new DraftKings KS Sportsbook account on any NFL, CFB, or UFC best bet will trigger the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code.

When it is time to get your $200 in free bets, they will be awarded to your account in the form of eight free bets worth $25 a piece. Please note that you will have seven days to use your free bets otherwise they will expire.

What can I use my free bets on with the DraftKings Kansas promo code?

Your $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code can be used on any open sports betting market offered at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas.

While you must place your initial $5 wager on any NFL, CFB, or UFC betting market to get your free bets, your actual free bets will not have restrictions on betting markets. However, there will be restrictions on certain bet types that you can make.

For example, you can not use free bets on profit boosts, odds boosts, cash-out bets, and voided bets. You also can not combine your free bets with any other free bets or any other promotion offered at Draftkings Sportsbook KS.

When you use your free bets, you may not cash them out. You should also be aware that the stake of your free bet will never be included in your payout when they settle as winners. Furthermore, any winnings accrued from your free bets can be immediately withdrawn without any additional playthrough requirement.

If you want to take advantage of the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code and get your hands on $200 in free bets today, click on the link below to get started with a top-tier Kansas betting app.