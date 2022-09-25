DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 For Week 3 Player Props

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 3 NFL betting will be in full swing today, and there are lots of NFL Week 3 odds to choose from. With the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code, if you bet $5 on any NFL pre-game moneyline and the wager wins, you win $200 in free bets.

Sign up via the DraftKings Promo Code link on this page to make a Week 3 NFL moneyline bet. If that bet wins, then you win $200 in free bets for Week 3 player props on other games this week.

To qualify for the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code welcome offer that could net you $200 in free bets, you must be a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where the platform is licensed to operate.

How Do I Sign Up With The DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code To Bet On Week 3 Player Props?

To sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code to get $200 in free bets for Week 3 player props, start by clicking on the link below. Doing so will redirect you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page, where you will be asked to enter some basic identifying information. This information includes your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

Once your new account is created and verified, make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code. Now you'll need to place a $5 NFL pre-game moneyline bet via one of the best NFL betting sites around. If that bet wins, you win $200 in free bets to use on Week 3 player props.

How Does DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Work For Week 3 Player Props?

When you sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code, not only will you gain access to one of the best sports betting sites on the market today, but you can also win $200 in free bets for Week 3 player props when you place a winning pre-game NFL moneyline bet of at least $5.

The free bets will be immediately awarded to your new account once your pre-game NFL moneyline bet is settled as a winner. You will get your $200 in free bets in addition to any winnings from your qualifying first wager.

Free bets will be added to your account in the form of eight $25 free bets – equal to $200 – and they expire in seven days. Make your best NFL Week 3 picks and Week 3 player prop picks with the free bets from the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code.

Bet On These Week 3 Player Props With Free Bets From The DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Once you have your $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code, you can use them to wager on NFL Week 3 player props.

If your $5 pre-game moneyline bet cashes during the 1 p.m. slate, then use one of your $25 free bets on Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette to log over 28.5 receiving yards at -115 odds against the Packers. Since the Buccaneers are hurting at wide receiver, Fournette will be a focal point of the offense as a rusher and as a pass-catcher. This makes the over on Fournette's receiving yards prop one of the best bets you can make when it comes to Week 3 player props.

Click on the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code now and win $200 in free bets for Week 3 player props today.