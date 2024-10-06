ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Don't Miss This $1000 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Odds & Props

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Players can register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to claim a $1,000 First Bet Reset welcome bonus, which matches a losing first bet settled, up to $1,000, as a newly registered customer of ESPN BET. Wager on NFL Week 5 or any of the MLB Divisional Round matchups taking place today.

Take advantage of one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos in the country by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any sports betting market, bet type and odds available on ESPN BET.

Key NFL Week 5 matchups worth wagering on this afternoon include Ravens-Bengals, Bills-Texans, Cardinals-49ers, Packers-Rams and Cowboys-Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Click or tap on the "BET NOW" button above and download one of the top-tier sports betting apps in the marketplace and sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to claim a $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer as a new customer of ESPN BET today.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Claim $1,000 Offer Today

🎁 ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO 💵 ESPN BET Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset 🏦 ESPN BET Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Oct. 6, 2024

Sports bettors can sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below to claim a $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer available on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Follow our step-by-step guide below to sign up for a new ESPN BET online sportsbook account today:

Click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to go to the ESPN BET $1,000 first-bet reset promotional offer page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields. Type ROTO into the ESPN BET promo code field. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 with any banking method supported on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, and if it loses, receive matching bonus bet credits to wager on ESPN BET.

Bet on NFL Week 5 & MLB Playoffs with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

In addition to wagering on NFL Week 5, new customers can bet on Sunday's MLB odds with ESPN BET promo code ROTO entered during sign-up on one of the top MLB betting sites.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers host Game 2 of their NLDS matchups, so place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on either home team's moneyline odds. Or, dive into the MLB futures market on ESPN BET and bet on updated World Series odds.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to claim a $1,000 first-bet reset welcome offer as a new customer of ESPN BET today.

NFL Odds to Bet on with ESPN BET

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV New York @ Minnesota 8:30 AM ET NFL Net Carolina @ Chicago 12:00 PM ET FOX Baltimore @ Cincinnati 12:00 PM ET CBS Miami @ New England 12:00 PM ET FOX Cleveland @ Washington 12:00 PM ET FOX Indianapolis @ Jacksonville 12:00 PM ET CBS Buffalo @ Houston 12:00 PM ET CBS Las Vegas @ Denver 3:05 PM ET FOX Arizona @ San Francisco 3:05 PM ET FOX Green Bay @ Los Angeles 3:25 PM ET CBS New York @ Seattle 3:25 PM ET CBS Dallas @ Pittsburgh 7:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

ESPN BET Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Individuals who sign up with ESPN BET promo code ROTO must fulfill several terms and conditions to claim the $1,000 first-bet reset welcome bonus available on one of the most reputable online sports betting sites.

Must be physically present in a legal sports betting state where ESPN BET is licensed to operate and regulated, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer of ESPN BET.

After sign-up, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds, returning matching bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss on ESPN BET.

No opt-in is required and your first bet placed after registering on ESPN BET is determined as your qualifying cash wager. Settling a losing first bet returns matching bonus bets, up to $1,000, issued as five separate bonus bet credits, each worth 20 percent of the total stake placed on a qualifying cash wager that loses. Therefore, a $1,000 max first bet that settles as a loss yields five $200 bonus bets to wager with on ESPN BET.

Bonus bets are funded within 72 hours of a losing first bet settling and each expire after seven days. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bets and they do not get returned when staked on a winning wager on ESPN BET.