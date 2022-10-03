FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Get A Pre-Launch Bonus Worth $100 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Legal online sports betting is coming to the state of Ohio. Yes, there is still some time to wait, with the launch date for Ohio betting not coming until January. However, did you know you can sign up early to get free money to bet with? Sign up using our FanDuel Promo Code link today to claim $100 in free bets on launch day.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites out there, and their generous welcome offer with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code is one of the best sports betting promos on the market.

Get a Pre-Launch Bonus With FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

🎁 FanDuel OH Promo Code Use link for $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 🖊️ FanDuel OH Welcome Offer $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 📆 FanDuel Promo Code OH Offer Last Verified October 2, 2022

You can get a pre-launch bonus when you sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code today. By signing up today, you will be registered to receive $100 in free bets as soon as FanDuel Sportsbook goes live in Ohio.

Take the following steps for the pre-registration process to get your $100 in free bets.

Click the link provided below.

You will then be redirected to a landing page with the Ohio pre-live offer on the page.

Sign up with FanDuel promo code Ohio.

You will have to verify your identity and fill out your information to sign up.

Once verified, you will be prompted that your $100 in free bets will be granted at launch.

After following these steps, you will be signed up to claim $100 in free bets from the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code offer. As soon as FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is live, you will receive $100 in free bets to place wagers with.

Use these promotional free bets to get in on NFL betting, as well as NBA, NHL, and even college basketball. You can bet on a team to win, the points being scored, or place a futures bet on your favorite team to win the championship. FanDuel Sportsbook will have odds for everything.

Claim Your $100 In Free Bets With FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Follow the steps outlined above to complete the pre-registration process on one of the best sports betting sites with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code in order to claim your $100 in free bets. You will receive these free bets when FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio launches. You will also be signed up and ready to place bets immediately.

Once FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is live, there will be many other exciting Ohio sports betting promotions available. So, sign up today to not miss a single second of the fun or the free money.

When Will FanDuel Ohio Launch? Get Your FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Live Bonus Today

You may be wondering when FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will launch and when you will receive your free bets from the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code offer. FanDuel Sportsbook will launch right along with the launch of Ohio sports betting, which will go live in January 2023.

This means FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will be live just in time for the Super Bowl and a couple of months before March Madness in college basketball. Of course, when you sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link by following the steps above, you will also have $100 in free bets just in time for these big events. Sign up today to increase your potential profits at FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio.