FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 On Any Moneyline, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Team Wins

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

You can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if your team wins outright as part of the latest welcome bonus offered at one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

As long as a bettor is physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they are eligible to redeem one of the best sportsbook promo codes today by placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager to earn $150 in bonus bet credit today if it settles as a win.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new FanDuel account and place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager to get $150 in bonus bets with a winning qualifying moneyline wager.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Team Wins

You can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if your selected team wins outright as part of the latest welcome bonus offered at FanDuel.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new FanDuel account today. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel.

After being verified, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods at FanDuel, like credit cards or PayPal. Then, place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any preferred team in FanDuel's available sports betting markets, earning $150 in bonus bet credit if that team wins outright.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Team Wins

You can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets if your team wins outright after registering a new FanDuel account using one of the best sports betting apps available.

Qualifying moneyline wagers must be at least $5 and requires a select team to win outright in order to earn any bonus bet credits as a new FanDuel customer. Settling a losing qualifying moneyline wager disqualifies new bettors from receiving this lucrative $150 bonus bet payout.

It can take up to 72 hours for bonus bets to arrive after settling a winning qualifying moneyline wager. Bonus bet credit arrives as $150 that can be segmented into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, as well as split across multiple wagers. Bonus bet credit is valid for seven days until expiring in new FanDuel accounts and cannot be staked on round robin or Same Game Parlay bet types.

Bonus bet credit cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into any other ongoing promotional offers available at FanDuel. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not included with any returned winnings.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Team Wins With The FanDuel Promo Code

You can get $150 in bonus bets if your team wins outright with any preferred qualifying moneyline wager after signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code as a new FanDuel customer today.

Whether it's a $5 qualifying moneyline wager, a bonus bet, or any other real cash wager, FanDuel bettors can place wagers on any preferred sports betting market, including NFL odds, like spread and moneyline. Check out NFL futures markets at FanDuel, which include Super Bowl odds and NFL MVP odds to bet on.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up and place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager to redeem $150 in bonus bets if your first bet on a team's moneyline odds settles as a win at FanDuel, so get started registering a new FanDuel account with the FanDuel Promo Code today.