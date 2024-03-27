FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets for March 27

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and qualify for a Bet $5, Get $200 If First Bet Wins welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

If an individual is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they can claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

March Madness gives new FanDuel customers an excellent way to stake their qualifying wager or bonus bets on college basketball odds markets. All four one seeds dominated in Round 1, with North Carolina already punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 after dispatching Michigan State 85-69 in the Round of 32. The NBA schedule is loaded as the end of the regular season approaches, while MLB is gearing up for its 2024 regular season, with opening day odds already available to wager on the FanDuel app and site.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Explained

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 27, 2024

Anyone who meets these three qualifying criteria can register with the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to get started. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new FanDuel online sportsbook account. Once registered, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the top credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites available, selecting from any preferred payment methods offered at FanDuel. Then, place a qualifying $5 wager on any online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets if it settles as a win.

Wager Sweet 16 Odds, NBA & MLB Betting Markets with FanDuel

Sports bettors can wager March Madness odds, along with NBA and MLB betting markets after registering with the FanDuel promo code at sign-up today.

With March Madness fully underway, it's a great time to get in on the action by placing a $5 qualifying wager or bonus bets on college basketball odds to take advantage of one of the premier March Madness betting promos. FanDuel's welcome offer is one of the best college basketball betting promos to claim.

Explore spread, moneyline, and point total lines for the Sweet 16 matchup. Or, place a futures ticket in the National Champion market, where the reigning champion UConn Huskies are favored to repeat at +250 odds.

The NBA is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning there's no shortage of NBA player props to wager, including total three-pointers and alternate rebounds. The MLB has been in South Korea but now, FanDuel has Opening Day odds listed. The New York Yankees and newly signed outfielder and slugger, Juan Soto, are a good bet to make as underdogs against the Houston Astros, available to bet at +136 on the moneyline.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register with the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market to get $200 in bonus bets if the first bet settles as a win today.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo forMarch Madness Betting

New customers can use the FanDuel promo code at sign-up to unlock a Bet $5, Get $200 if your first wager wins welcome bonus on one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

After placing at least a $5 qualifying cash wager of any type, $200 in bonus bets gets credited to a new FanDuel account within 72 hours of the first bet settling. If the first bet settles as a loss, a newly registered user does not receive any bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers.

All bonus bets can be divided into smaller denominations and do not have to be used in one lump sum at FanDuel. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.