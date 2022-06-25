FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Bets This Weekend

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With the Yankees and Mets both in the middle game of their respective three-game series today, we will see if they can continue their winning ways. The Yankees send Gerrit Cole to the mound to try to thwart the Astros potent offense and the Mets will rely on Chris Bassitt to take down the Marlins.

By signing up with our FanDuel Promo Code, and following directions below, new users will get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, which can be used on MLB bets today, or on any other sporting event available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Is Eligible For The FanDuel Promo Code?

Rather than typing in a physical promo code, you will have the FanDuel Promo Code applied to your account automatically when you sign up through the link below. In order to be eligible for this welcome offer, you cannot have an existing FanDuel Sportsbook account and must be at least 21 years old. Anyone who fits the two criteria above can use the FanDuel Promo Code while physically present in any state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Those in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, West Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan, Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes) and Wyoming will get the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion with the FanDuel Promo Code. If you are located in Indiana, Virginia or Colorado, you should still follow the same steps to sign up, but the FanDuel Promo Code will trigger different welcome offers specific to those three states.

How To Use The FanDuel Promo Code For $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

To use the FanDuel Promo Code, start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to the FanDuel Sportbook's sign-up page. Enter your name, address, email, and date of birth to begin the swift and straightforward sign-up process, and be sure to specify the state you are in. After creating an account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more to receive your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet using the FanDuel Promo Code.

This promotion is called the No Sweat First Bet because it will fully match the first bet you place in your new FanDuel Sportsbook account in site credit, should that wager lose. Without restrictions on the odds or bet type, you can wager with confidence on the betting market of your choice, knowing that within 72 hours of a losing settlement on that first bet, you will receive free bets equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,000. The FanDuel Promo Code only applies to the very first bet placed in your new account.

Using Free Bets From The FanDuel Promo Code

While some other mobile sportsbooks offer comparable amounts on their welcome promotions, the FanDuel Promo Code stands out for its unparalleled flexibility. You will not face restrictions on the odds or type of bets placed with the free bets, and you can also break up your free bet credit as you see fit. Instead of being forced to use the site credit all at once, you can divide the free bet credit into multiple smaller wagers, so $1,000 in site credit could be used on something like one $500 bet, two $200 bets and five $20 bets, or any other combination of your choosing.

Just keep in mind that any unused portion of the free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code will expire two weeks after being deposited into your account. Site credit can be used like cash to place bets, but unlike cash, it cannot be withdrawn from your account. All winnings from bets made with site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code can be withdrawn immediately without any additional playthrough requirements.