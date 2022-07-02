FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Today For July 4th Weekend

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Whether you prefer rackets or bats, now is the perfect time to take a swing at sports betting on FanDuel Sportsbook. The FanDuel Promo Code gives new users access to an extensive selection of betting options including the ongoing Wimbledon tennis championships and the MLB regular season.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when they sign up with FanDuel Promo Code by clicking on the link above.

FanDuel Promo Code: Click Here For $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

To use the FanDuel Promo Code, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate. The growing list of such states includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes), Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Those located in Colorado, Indiana and Virginia will receive a different promotional welcome offer specific to their state rather than the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, which is available to all other new users.

Activating the FanDuel Promo Code is as simple as clicking on the link below, creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account and making an initial deposit of $10 or more. You do not need to type in any FanDuel Promo Code to activate the welcome offer. Instead, it will be automatically applied to the first bet placed in your new account when you use the link below to sign up.

After navigating to the FanDuel sign-up page via the link below, you will be prompted to enter your name and email address to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You will also be asked for additional identifying information, including your address and date of birth. Once you finish setting up your new account, deposit at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Promo Code.

What Does The FanDuel Promo Code Do?

If you are located in an eligible state – other than Colorado, Indiana or Virginia – the FanDuel Promo Code will apply the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion to the first wager placed in your new account. If your first bet is settled as a loss, you will receive a site credit equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000, within 72 hours.

There are no restrictions regarding the odds or bet type when using the FanDuel Promo Code, but you cannot combine this welcome offer with any other FanDuel Sportsbook promotion. You will not receive any free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code if your first bet results in a win or a push, but any winnings from your first bet can be withdrawn at your behest or left in your FanDuel Sportsbook account to explore the many other betting options available.

FanDuel Promo Code Free Bet Site Credit Details

After receiving the free bet site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code, you will have 14 days to use it before it expires. Free bet site credit can be used to make straight bets, parlays or Same Game Parlays, but cannot be withdrawn like cash from your account.

Like with the first bet using FanDuel Promo Code, wagers made with free bet site credit are not restricted to specific odds or bet types. The free bet site credit itself has no playthrough requirement associated with the FanDuel Promo Code, which means any winnings from wagers made with the free bet site credit can be withdrawn at any time.

The FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome offer stands out from the pack because the free bet site credit can be divided up as you deem fit, unlike free bets from similar offers at other sportsbooks. This flexibility is one of many reasons FanDuel Sportsbook is America's top-rated mobile sportsbook app.

Sign up today via the link below to collect your FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.