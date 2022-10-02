FanDuel Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet For NFL Sunday

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Since FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best NFL betting sites in the world today, it's only natural that it offers one of the best sports betting promos for new users.

With the FanDuel Promo Code, you get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday. And with 14 games to bet on with NFL Week 4 picks, you will have an abundance of ways to use the FanDuel Promo Code. To qualify for the welcome offer, you must be a new FanDuel Sportsbook user who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate.

Get your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday now by clicking on the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Use FanDuel Promo Code To Get A No Sweat First Bet For NFL Sunday

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet, Up To $1,000 🖊️ FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 📆 FanDuel Promo Code Last Verified October 2, 2022

It's easy to register with the FanDuel Promo Code to get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday. To get started, click on the link below so you can be redirected to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration page.

Once there, you will be required to enter some basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You will also be prompted to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN so your new account can be verified.

At this time, you must make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Promo Code and have it applied to your account. Now it's time to place your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday.

Get access to one of the best sports betting sites with the FanDuel Promo Code by signing up with the link below.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code For $1,000 No Sweat First Bet For NFL Sunday

Now that you've activated the FanDuel Promo Code, the first bet you place on your new account will trigger your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday. If that bet is settled as a loss, the FanDuel Promo Code will kick in and your account will be reimbursed with free bets equal to the amount of the stake of your first bet, up to $1,000.

Another perk of the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer is that you don't need to use your free bet credits all at once. The free bets can be broken down into smaller incremental wagers and used how you like. You will receive your free bet credits within 72 hours of your losing first bet's settlement. Free bets expire in 14 days.

Make No Sweat First Bet For NFL Sunday With FanDuel Promo Code

With countless betting markets on NFL Week 4 odds, you have options when it comes to using the FanDuel Promo Code. The best way to take full advantage is to max out the offer by depositing $1,000 and placing a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday.

Our best bet on the Week 4 NFL Sunday slate is on the total of the Broncos vs. Raiders game, which is set at 45.5 (-110). The under is 9-2 in the past 11 games between those two clubs and 5-0 in their past five meetings at the Raiders. If you use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on under 45.5 in that Broncos vs. Raiders matchup, you will get the entire stake of your bet credited back to your account if it doesn't hit.

Make your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday with the FanDuel Promo Code today by clicking on the link below to get started.