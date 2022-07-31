FanDuel Promo Code NY: Get $1000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Bets Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

While the Yankees and Mets continue to lead their respective divisions, now is a great time to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with FanDuel Promo Code NY to make MLB bets today.

Those interested in trying to turn their devotion into dollars when it comes to their favorite sports teams have an enticing opportunity to do so through FanDuel Promo Code NY when signing up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. With FanDuel Promo Code NY, you get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when placing an initial wager on the world-class sports betting platform.

How To Get The FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Not only is the FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet a very generous welcome offer, but it's also exceedingly easy to use. As a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook user, you'll begin by clicking on the link below, which will take you to the account sign-up page. There, you'll provide your name, address, e-mail address and any other required identifying information. The FanDuel Promo Code NY is automatically applied to the promo code field when you click on the link in this article.

One last step to sign up and use FanDuel Promo Code NY is to make a deposit of at least $10, which will allow you to place your first bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Once you've completed that step, you're all set to reap the benefits of the FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer.

The $1,000 No Sweat First Bet From FanDuel Promo Code NY

The FanDuel Promo Code NY 1,000 No Sweat First Bet does carry the requirement that you be at least 21 years of age and physically located in New York, or any of the other state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Your first bet with FanDuel Promo Code NY must also settle as a loss in order for you to receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your original wager, up to $1,000. That initial bet can be of any type – i.e. point spread, total, moneyline, etc. – and can carry any odds as well.

Only the first bet you place on FanDuel Sportsbook will be eligible for the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Promo Code NY. If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll receive your free bet credit within 72 hours of the bet settlement and you'll have 14 days to use it to avoid expiration.

Use FanDuel Promo Code NY For MLB Bets Today

With elevated expectations for both New York baseball teams, there's a little extra electricity in the air. And you can add to that by making MLB bets today with FanDuel Promo Code NY. You can choose to make a moneyline wager on the winner of an MLB game, take the over in a contest you think lots of runs will be scored, or bet on your favorite MLB prop on the board.

Simply sign up using FanDuel Promo Code NY and take advantage of the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer today.