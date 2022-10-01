This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Rejoice, Buckeyes. Sports betting is officially scheduled to go online across the great state of Ohio on January 1st, 2023 after a lengthy legislative process. With the clock officially ticking, sportsbooks have started to roll out some incredibly attractive welcome offers for new Ohio sports bettors, with the FanDuel Promo Code being one of the opportunities to get some free cash.

By following the link below, you can get $100 in free bets ahead of the FanDuel Ohio launch with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio, an easy way to get a head start on one of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

FanDuel Promo Code Ohio - $100 In Free Bets Available Ahead Of Launch

🎁 FanDuel OH Promo Code Use link for $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 🖊️ FanDuel OH Welcome Promo Offer $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 📆 FanDuel Promo Code OH Offer Last Verified October 1, 2022

Getting free money before you even place a wager on a sportsbook feels like a cheat code and thanks to FanDuel Promo Code Ohio, that's exactly what you have the opportunity to do ahead of launch.

As long as you are physically located within the Ohio state lines (you do not have to be a permanent resident), are a new user of FanDuel Ohio, and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to get $100 in free bets ahead of launch with FanDuel Promo Code Ohio.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code Ohio To Get $100 In Free Bets Ahead Of Launch

If making $100 in any other fashion was as easy as accessing $100 in free bets ahead of launch with FanDuel Promo Code Ohio, none of us would be working. It's really that easy. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to FanDuel Ohio's registration page

From there, you will be tasked with providing your basic identifying information so that your identity can be verified by FanDuel Ohio. Once your identity is verified, you will receive a notification that you have been officially enrolled for your $100 in free bets ahead of launch in Ohio.

Patience is a virtue in this process, as the $100 in free bets from FanDuel Promo Code Ohio will not be available to you until FanDuel Ohio launch day, which is scheduled for January 1st, 2023. Being in the heat of the NBA regular season and only a few weeks away from the NFL playoffs, there simply isn't a better time to get involved in sports betting in Ohio. You can choose to wager on the Bengals or any other NFL team, game, or future, including their 2023 Super Bowl Odds. If the NFL isn't for you, know that you are free to use the $100 in free bets that you earned on whatever sports market that you desire.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Ohio? Use FanDuel Promo Code Ohio - $100 In Free Bets Ahead Of Launch

The short answer to the question above is yes. But the important answer is; you cannot bet yet. The clock is ticking and we're getting closer and closer to the long-awaited launch of online sports betting in Ohio, which officially goes live on January 1st, 2023. Users will be able to take advantage of sportsbook promo codes like this one.

This gives you enough time earn $100 in free bets ahead of launch by using FanDuel Promo Code Ohio as one of the top online sportsbooks in Ohio.