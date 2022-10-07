FanDuel Promo Code Ohio - Pre-Register For $100 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The launch of legal sports betting is coming to the state of Ohio soon. On January 1, 2023, Ohio sports betting is scheduled to go live, which means top sports betting sites like FanDuel Sportsbook are rolling out the red carpet for Ohio sports bettors by offering $100 in free bets when you register today with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio.

When you pre-register with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio, new users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in Ohio will get $100 in free bets that will be available on your new account on launch day.

Pre-Register With The FanDuel Promo Code Ohio For $100 In Free Bets Today

You can secure $100 in free bets when you pre-register for FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio today.

🎁 FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Use link for $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 🖊️ FanDuel Ohio Welcome Offer $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 📆 Offer Last Verified October 7, 2022

To get your share of this generous pre-live welcome bonus, all you need to do is complete the following streamlined steps below:

Click on the direct signup link on this page. Then, you will be rerouted to FnDuel Ohio Sportsbook to pre-register for $100 in free bets with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio. Fill in your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your location and account can be verified. Use the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio in the corresponding field. Once you are pre-registered and verified, you will get a message stating that your $100 in free bets will hit your account on launch day.

As long as you complete the simple steps listed above, the $100 in free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio are as good as yours.

Make sure you click the link below to pre-register so you don't miss out on your $100 in free bets.

When Will FanDuel Sportsbook Launch In Ohio?

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is slated to launch on January 1, 2023, which is why you need to pre-register with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio to get your hands on $100 in free bets that will be available to use on launch day. This offer is the first of many Ohio betting promos to take advantage of.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio launch day is slated at the start of the new year, which is just in time for some of the most popular betting markets on the yearly calendar including CFB bowl games, the NFL Playoffs, and the Super Bowl. FanDuel Ohio is one of the top NFL betting sites to wager on.

If you wanted to use your $100 in free bets accrued from the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio pre-live bonus to bet on upcoming Super Bowl betting odds, you can do so once the sportsbook goes live.

Pre-register now with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio to get $100 in free bets that you can use once FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio goes live by clicking on the link below to get started.

What Can I Bet On With My $100 In Free Bets When I Pre-Register With The FanDuel Promo Code Ohio?

Once Ohio sports betting goes live on January 1, 2023, you can legally place bets on sports in the Buckeye State. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by securing $100 in free bets with the FanDuel Promo Code in Ohio?

Once you get your free bets, which will be available on your account on launch day, you can bet on any open sports betting market offered on FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio.

However, if you live in Ohio, or just passing through, you might be interested in betting on some local sports teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, or the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose seasons will all be in play on the January 1, 2023 launch day.

With the $100 in free bets you get when you pre-register with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio, you can bet on Browns or Bengals Super Bowl odds in the NFL futures betting section. You can also place bets on regular-season Cavaliers games when you click through NBA odds and lines. Furthermore, you will even get to bet on MLB futures correlating with the Cleveland Guardians.

It does not matter what you want to bet on. As long as FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is offering the market, you can bet on it with the free bets that you get when you pre-register with the FanDuel Promo Code Ohio. This is one of the better sports betting promos available anywhere.