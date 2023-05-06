Massachusetts Betting Promos: Grab $3K Worth Of MA Betting Promos Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

It's going to be a Brotherly Love type of weekend for the Boston-area teams, as the Celtics will head to Philly for Games 3 and 4 in their second-round series against the Sixers, while the Red Sox hit the road to face the Phillies. Maybe they can get a flight and hotel discount for traveling together?

That's an unlikely deal for both teams, but your luck is looking much better. Below, you will find the best Massachusetts betting promos that can be used on the best Massachusetts betting apps to bet on any of these matchups.

If you are at least 21 years of age and located in Massachusetts, you can sign up today with one of these Massachusetts sportsbooks and get $3,000 worth of welcome offers. Since there are plenty of great sportsbooks to sign up for in Massachusetts, you know that you're getting a great deal with a reliable company that has plenty of experience in the industry.

Use Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos To Grab $3,000 Worth Of Betting Promos Today

Massachusetts has quite a few excellent betting promos where you can get $3,000 in welcome offers from the top sports betting sites. To sign up, just click on the link for the Massachusetts sportsbook you'd like to use.

Once you click on the link for the Massachusetts sportsbooks welcome offer of your choosing, you will be redirected to their new user registration page. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes.

Now, let's look at the best Massachusetts betting promos you can sign up for today.

Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos And Welcome Offers

There are plenty of Massachusetts betting promos available for sports bettors to claim using the links below. Take a look at each one and decide which one is best for you – or maybe they all are.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users get a $1,000 first bet welcome offer when registering with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you sign up with a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will receive a $1,250 first bet welcome offer.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Use the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code XROTOWIRE to sign up for a new account today. Click on the link below to get $100 in bonus bets when you place your first $20 wager.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: When you place your first $5 wager with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code and place your first $5 bet.

Redeem $3,000 In Welcome Offers Now With MA Betting Promos

Before you place that first bet, don't forget to use one of these great MA betting promos. As we mentioned earlier, it's going to be a very Boston vs. Philadelphia type of weekend, so what a great time to get started betting on NBA odds and MLB odds.

You can begin your sports betting journey with DraftKings and collect $150 in bonus bets right off the bat. Or, you take a big chance on your first wager with Caesars Sportsbook, knowing that you can get up to $1,250 back if you swing and miss on your first chance.