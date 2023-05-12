The Best Summer Camps For Future Big-Time Athletes

Future big-time athletes have a robust selection of summer camps available, where they can learn from some of the best athletes of all time. If you're a parent of an aspiring athlete, here are a few of the best summer camps to consider in 2023.

Manning Passing Academy

Founded by Archie Manning, the Manning Passing Academy offers a camp experience, with both day camper and overnight spots available. This summer camp is for prospective offensive skill players entering grades 8-12, not just quarterbacks. Running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends can also thrive under the tutelage of one of the most successful families in NFL history. The Manning Passing Academy camp will run from June 22-25, 2023, at Nicholls State University in Louisiana.

In addition to working with Peyton and Eli Manning, campers could also get a chance to learn from other big names who attend as counselors. All eight starting quarterbacks from teams to reach the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last season have served as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy. And what a list of names that is -- Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, and Daniel Jones.

Gretzky Hockey School

Wayne Gretzky is the GOAT of all GOATs, and his family runs a series of week-long summer camps to help shape aspiring NHL players.

Wayne and his son, Ty Gretzky, founded this program in 2014. The Great One finds the time to work with aspiring hockey players, despite a busy schedule that includes working as a hockey analyst on TNT, and as a brand ambassador for the BetMGM sports betting app, one of the top sports betting apps on the market today.

The Gretzky Hockey School will offer camps in six locations during summer of 2023 -- four Canadian venues, St. Louis, and Arizona. The St. Louis session spans June 12-16, while the Arizona camp runs from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2023.

Evert Tennis Academy

After winning 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her legendary tennis career, Chris Evert has helped numerous tennis players reach the professional ranks on both the men's and women's tours through training at the Evert Tennis Academy.

The Evert Tennis Academy summer camp in Boca Raton, Florida will run from May 28 to Aug. 18, 2023. Prospective attendees can sign up for the developmental program, full day camp, or half day camp. Developmental and full day campers can choose from boarding and non-boarding options. The developmental program is the most comprehensive and most popular option, offering campers a two-hour group lesson, two hours of match play, a mental or physical conditioning session, and a 45-minute private lesson daily.

Basketball Camps At IMG Academy

IMG Academy is a leading name in developing future college basketball and NBA stars. Since 2017, nine IMG Academy alumni have been drafted to the NBA, and 11 have been named McDonald's All Americans coming out of high school. That list includes Anfernee Simons, who won the 2021 NBA Dunk Contest, and averaged 21.1 PPG for the Trail Blazers this season.

The same coaching methodology that has allowed IMG Academy's year-round program to find success is also used for its summer basketball camps. These camps, which are available for players of all skill levels aged 10-18, will run in one-week sessions from June 5 to Aug. 19, 2023. Some sessions are already selling out, so don't delay if you want to be part of this top 2023 summer camp.