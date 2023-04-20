US Sports Betting News: When Could California Legalize Sports Betting?

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

People in the Golden State are still "California Dreaming" when it comes to legalized sports betting. There are currently 33 states that have legalized sports betting, but the three states with the largest populations in the United States – California, Texas, and Florida – all find themselves without it.

Before California can legalize sports betting, there are plenty of steps that need to occur until that happens. Until then, we'll give you all of the updates, and what exactly needs to happen for the top sports betting sites to launch in California.

California Sports Betting Is Still Not Legalized

There were two propositions on the November 2022 ballot that could have legalized sports betting in-person and online. Unfortunately, residents in the state of California voted heavily against the measure, claiming that its advertising was too confusing in regard to being in favor of sports betting and against it. Because of how unpopular the proposal was, approval amongst the public would need to improve a great deal.

In 2023, legislators in the state of California will take another shot at making mobile sports betting legal, but there are Native American tribes and lobby groups that will look to put a halt to it once again. In reality, most future gaming expansion in California needs to go through the tribes, so the relationship with gaming commissions would need to improve.

At the end of the day, it's going to take some drastic moves – like a constitutional amendment – to get legalized sports betting across the finish line in California once and for all. If and when sports betting does become a reality in California, you can expect all the best sports betting apps to go live in the state with lucrative sports betting promos.

When Will California Sports Betting Launch?

There is no word yet on when California sports betting will launch. As mentioned, there are still numerous legal hurdles that need to be jumped in order for the plan to be put into motion.

In theory, the earliest that the best credit card betting sites would likely be available in The Golden State would be 2024. If it does become legalized this year, there is a possibility that sports betting could be available in 2023, but that notion seems very unlikely. Ultimately, with minimal support from its residents, there's no way to realistically say exactly when sports betting would be legalized in the state of California.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins said in late March, "I don't think it's a 2024 thing." Additionally, Pechanga Tribe of Indians Chairman Mark Maccaro said in early April that California sports betting is "going to flop again," as other tribal leaders echoed the same sentiment.

What Sports Can I Bet On In California?

While you are not currently allowed to bet on sports in the state of California, it's not a stretch to look at the PayPal betting sites currently operating in the United States and imagine what they will offer.

Of course, betting on major sports like MLB odds, NBA odds, and NFL odds will all be on the table. College sports will most likely be on the menu of selections, while boxing, mixed martial arts, golf, and other lesser-known sports would also be available.

Since we don't know when sports betting will launch in the state of California, it is somewhat hopeful that the talks are at least ongoing. We can only hope that the tenor of the conversation changes soon because residents of The Golden State are eager to begin their sports betting journey.