US Sports Betting News: Which Online Sportsbook Apps Have The Best Features?

The latest US sports betting news is that the Kentucky sports betting bill has passed, which means sports lovers in the Bluegrass state will soon get to download and use the best online sports betting apps.

All of the top sports betting sites offer their own unique odds, lines, and features. That is why having access to multiple online sportsbooks is important, because you never want to miss out on profitable line or features, but which online sportsbook apps have the best features? Let's go over a few.

Which Online Sportsbook Apps Have The Best Features?

Let's take a look at the best features from the top PayPal betting sites, including BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and WynnBET.

A great feature of BetMGM is its search function, which you can find on top. BetMGM is a large sportsbook with many different sports and hundreds of bets to choose from. It can sometimes be difficult to navigate through tabs in order to find the exact bet you want, but the search function can locate it immediately.

Caesars Sportsbook has a valuable feature called Caesars Rewards, which is the sportsbook's loyalty program. By placing bets on Caesars, you can earn points towards your next getaway, with discounted dining, hotels, shopping, and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook both have incredibly unique and profitable promotions. For example, FanDuel occasionally has a "spread the love" promotion where the line for a game is moves as more bettors put money on it, which nearly guarantees a win. DraftKings has daily odds boosts on individual bets, parlays, and more.

Finally, PointsBet has a unique way to bet called Points Betting. This allows you to profit more if you are more correct. For example, if you bet Celtics -6.5 and they win by 10, you would be credited for the additional three points they won by. However, bettors could lose more money with Points Betting as well.

Top Promos For Online Sportsbook Apps

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for online sportsbook apps today and claim thousands of dollars in welcome bonuses.

