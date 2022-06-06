WynnBET NY Promo Code: Bet $50 With XROTO, Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Following a weekend packed with sporting events, we start the week off with a great opportunity to nab some free bets from WynnBET. New users with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO can bet $50 on the first-place New York Mets when they take on the San Diego Padres tonight, and automatically get $200 in free bets to start building up their bankroll.

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer is an exciting one for new users of WynnBET Sportsbook as all they have to do is place a first bet of $50 to get $200 in free bets. You must be 21 years old to sign up and physically present in New York to redeem this welcome bonus.

How Does WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Work?

After signing up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, new users receive $200 in free bets after placing a first bet of $50.

In order to apply WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, start by heading to the WynnBET sign-up page by clicking the link below. After signing up for a new account, deposit at least $50 with the promo code XROTO. Then, place a $50 wager with odds of -120 or longer (-110, +100, +2000) to receive $200 in free bets.

No matter the outcome of your first bet, new WynnBET users will receive $200 in free bets when they sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. The welcome offer is valid in any state where WynnBET Sportsbook operates, and there are not restrictions on what betting market the promo can be used.

How Do I Use Free Bet On WynnBET NY?

Claiming the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is extremely easy. When making a first deposit of $50 or more, apply the promo code XROTO. After placing a $50 first bet with -120 odds or longer, you will automatically receive $200 in free bets.

The free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO arrive in your account as four separate $50 free bets. The first will be applied within 72 hours of your initial wager settling, with the remaining three $50 free bets arriving once every seven days. Each free bet expires in 10 days and can be used on wagers with odds of -150 or longer.

Bet On The Mets With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

While users with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO can bet on any sport or betting market available on WynnBET, residents of New York may be excited to redeem this welcome offer with a wager on the Mets. After winning in extra innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, the Mets head down the road to begin a three-game series with the Padres.

Baseball fans can redeem the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer today by betting $50 on the Mets to win outright, on the run line, or even by taking the over/under in the game. Whether your first bet with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO wins or loses, you'll get $200 in free bets.