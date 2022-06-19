WynnBET NY Promo Code: Use XROTO For $200 In Free Bets On Father's Day

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

As we reach Father's Day, there's no shortage of notable sporting events unfolding today and the rest of the summer. Not only is MLB season in full swing, with the Mets and Yankees leading their respective leagues, but the U.S. Open in golf concludes today, the Stanley Cup Final hits the ice again tomorrow, and Wimbledon starts next week.

WynnBET is making it easy for anyone who wants to bet on these exciting events with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. For new users trying out WynnBET's cutting-edge sportsbook offerings for the first time, WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO turns a $50 first bet into $200 in free bets.

When new users enter WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO upon creation of their WynnBET account, they'll qualify for $200 in free bets as long as they make an initial wager is at least $50.

What WynnBET Promo Codes Are Available in New York?

The WynnBET NY Promo Code is XROTO. Using WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO lays out the red carpet with a terrific welcome offer. New users who are at least 21 years old and physically present in New York or any state where WynnBET Sportsbook is licensed to operate can place a first bet of at least $50 and be rewarded with $200 in free bet credits. Whether that initial wager is a winner, loser or a push, you'll get $200 in free bets from WynnBET.

Signing up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is very easy. You'll start by clicking the link below to access the WynnBET sign-up page, where you'll be asked to enter your name, address and e-mail address in order to create your new account. Once those steps are complete, you'll need to fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $50 in order to activate WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

At this point, the one remaining requirement is to place a bet that has -120 odds or longer (-110, +200, +500) in order to have that wager qualify for the $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

Redeeming WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO's $200 In Free Bets

Redeeming your $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is an extremely streamlined process. As long as you enter promo code XROTO when you make an initial deposit of at least $50 into your new WynnBET account, you'll be poised to receive $200 in free bets once your first wager settles.

WynnBET will ensure you can reap the benefits of WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO over an extended period as you'll receive the $200 in free bets in four equal installments spread out over nearly a month. The first $50 increment will be deposited into your account within 72 hours of your initial bet settlement, and the remaining $50 free bets will then hit your account each week thereafter for the following three weeks.

Keep in mind that you'll have a full 10 days after each free bet from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is credited to your account to utilize it, and similar to your initial qualifying wager, the bets will have to carry odds of -150 or longer (i.e. -120, +100, +500).

Enjoy Father's Day With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, new WynnBET users in New York can take their pick on betting on the red-hot Mets or Yankees, wager on the Lightning or Avalanche to bring home Lord Stanley's Cup, or get some skin in the game on U.S. Open winner in the final round of the golf tournament today.

Since your first bet of at least $50 with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO gets you $200 in free bets, you're assured of multiple opportunities to make your Father's Day and the start of your summer a profitable one.