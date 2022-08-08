WynnBET Promo Code: Use XROTO For Bet $50, Get $200 In Free Bets Welcome Offer Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The MLB division and Wild Card races are heating up, making it a particularly exciting time for baseball fans. Those who have yet to complement their spectator experience with a wager or two, can do so by signing up for WynnBET with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. The industry-leading sportsbook operator has rolled out a generous welcome offer that gives new WynnBET users $200 in free bets when they place a first bet of at least $50.

The Bet $50, Get $200 welcome promo from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO gives new users four $50 free bets when they place a single $50 first bet. The basic qualifications for the welcome offer are simple – you must be a new WynnBET user who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state that WynnBET is licensed to operate. If you check off these boxes, you have the green light to reap the benefits of the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO welcome promo.

What Is The Welcome Promo Code On WynnBET?

The welcome promo code on WynnBET is XROTO. With WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, you need to place a first bet of at least $50 on WynnBET's world-class platform to get $200 in free bets.

To officially lock in the free bets from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, click on the link below. That will take you to the WynnBET sign-up page. Enter your name, address, e-mail address, and any other required information – plus WynnBET Promo Code XROTO in the promo code field – and make an initial deposit of at least $50. Your first deposit will subsequently be put in play via your first bet, which will activate the welcome promo code on WynnBET.

That first bet must have odds of -120 or longer (i.e. -110, +200, +500) in order to qualify for the $200 in free bets from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO.

Once you qualify for the $200 in free bets through WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, you'll see the bet credits arrive in your account in four equal $50 installments. The first $50 free bet will be deposited within 72 hours after your initial bet settles, and the remaining three $50 free bets will hit your account once a day over the following three days.

All free bets expire in 10 days and are eligible for use on wagers with odds of -150 or longer (i.e. -120, +100, +500). Free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO cannot be withdrawn from your account or split up further, meaning they need to be used as four separate $50 bets.

Bet With WynnBET Promo Code XROTO On MLB Picks Today

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO makes MLB's stretch run even more exciting with $200 in free bets, after you place a first bet of $50 or more. Bet on MLB picks today, like Yankees vs Mariners or Giants vs Padres, and get $200 in free bets this week.

