How often does the league that wins the All-Star Game wind up winning that year's World Series? The team at RotoWire.com used Baseball-Reference.com to determine the MLB All-Star Game winner and World Series winner each year since 2000 to get a sense of how often the Mid-Summer Classic winner winds up winning it all.

MLB All-Star Game Winner By Year Since 2000 World Series Winner By Year Since 2000 2025: NL (7-6) 2025: TBD 2024: AL (5-3) 2024: LA Dodgers (NL) 2023: NL (3-2) 2023: Texas Rangers (AL) 2022: AL (3-2) 2022: Houston Astros (AL) 2021: AL (5-2) 2021: Atlanta Braves (NL) 2020: No event (COVID-19) 2020: LA Dodgers (NL) 2019: AL (4-3) 2019: Washington Nationals (NL) 2018: AL (8-6) 2018: Boston Red Sox (AL) 2017: AL (2-1) 2017: Houston Astros (AL) 2016: AL (4-2) 2016: Chicago Cubs (NL) 2015: AL (6-3) 2015: K.C. Royals (AL) 2014: AL (5-3) 2014: San Francisco Giants (NL) 2013: AL (3-0) 2013: Boston Red Sox (AL) 2012: NL (8-0) 2012: San Francisco Giants (NL) 2011: NL (5-1) 2011: St. Louis Cardinals (NL) 2010: NL (3-1) 2010: San Francisco Giants (NL) 2009: AL (4-3) 2009: New York Yankees (AL) 2008: AL (4-3) 2008: Philadelphia Phillies (NL) 2007: AL (5-4) 2007: Boston Red Sox (AL) 2006: AL (3-2) 2006: St. Louis Cardinals (NL) 2005: AL (7-5) 2005: Chicago White Sox (AL) 2004: AL (9-4) 2004: Boston Red Sox (AL) 2003: AL (7-6) 2003: Florida Marlins (NL) 2002: TIE (7-7) 2002: Anaheim Angels (AL) 2001: AL (4-1) 2001: Arizona Diamondbacks (NL) 2000: AL (6-3) 2000: New York Yankees (AL)

Analyzing MLB All-Star Game Winners and World Series Success

The overall data tells us that the American League has pretty much owned the Mid-Summer Classic this century, with the "Junior Circuit" going 19-5-1 in the event since 2000, with a tie in 2002 and no event at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that stretch, the league that won the All-Star Game also captured that year's World Series 13 times, with the 2022 Houston Astros being the last team from the All-Star Game winning league to pull off the double.

Last year, the American League was not able to follow up on the league's 5-3 victory at the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, with the New York Yankees falling to the champion Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, though the "Senior Circuit" will look to snap the three-year drought when the World Series begins this fall.

For now, what we know as the MLB begins the second half of the season is that oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Dodgers down as the World Series betting favorite, at +255, while the Yankees (+650), Detroit Tigers (+700), Philadelphia Phillies (+850) and New York Mets (+900) are the next closest teams right now.

