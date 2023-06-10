MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, June 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Last Article's Record: 3-1, +2.00 units

Season Record: 24-26, -0.11 units

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

Very highly-regarded Reds pitching prospect Andrew Abbott made his major league debut on Monday, throwing 6.0 innings of one-hit ball while striking out a batter per inning and logging a healthy 105 pitches. There's just too much value being offered here on what figures to be another fine pitching performance, especially with the Reds' other top-caliber prospect Elly De La Cruz crushing the ball since being called up on Tuesday. He's hitting .333 with a 1.145 OPS, adding a homer and a steal.

We cashed on the Abbott strikeout prop on Monday at what was actually a larger number (over 5.5, -108). Abbott struck out 90 batters over just 54 innings in the minors this year, including an eight-strikeout performance in his final game before the callup. As mentioned above, he followed that up with a sterling six-strikeout performance in the debut. We have to figure him for at least five innings today (although he did walk four batters in his debut), and it seems highly likely he's good for a strikeout per inning once again. (Note that Ben Lively struck out eight Cardinals yesterday). The value is good at the low bar, even with the elevated juice. We probably won't see many 4.5's on Abbott moving forward.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds moneyline (FanDuel +150)

Andrew Abbott over 4.5 strikeouts (FanDuel -142)

Oakland Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers

The once well-regarded Atlanta prospect Julio Teheran has been very sharp since debuting with the Brewers a couple of weeks ago, posting a 1.56 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over three starts. He logged at least six innings in each of his last two starts. We have a big value on his pitcher win price against the lowly Athletics, as we're getting a huge 200-cent premium over the Brewers' -180 moneyline price.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Brewers

Julio Teheran to record a win (DraftKings +220)

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Impressive Rays rookie Taj Bradley has recorded six or more strikeouts in six of his seven starts, and it's foolish to think he can't do it again. The juice is reasonable here considering the high probability of a winning result.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Brewers

Taj Bradley over 5.5 strikeouts (FanDuel -128)

