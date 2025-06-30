This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*No postponements expected
Despite the small slate, we have three high-priced pitching options in Garrett Crochet, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon. My preference is to spend up on Crochet, who is clearly the top starter as we have him projected by over four points more than second place. He's averaging a whopping 29.3 DK points across his last six games.
From there, we've highlighted Drew Rasmussen, Michael Wacha and Patrick Corbin in our optimizer. All three are priced over $1k less than their FanDuel salary. Rasmussen should be in the AL Cy Young running behind his 2.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He's been even better recently, registering a 1.62 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across his last eight starts.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (players with less than 10 IP marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Garrett Crochet
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Drew Rasmussen
|2
|4
|6
|9
|Logan Webb
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Chase Burns
|4
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|Carlos Rodon
|5
|5
|2
|12
|George Kirby
|6
|9
|5
|11
|Max Scherzer
|7
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|Jacob Lopez
|8
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Rays
|5.1
|1
|High
|Yankees
|5.0
|4
|High
|Giants
|4.9
|11
|High
|Red Sox
|4.7
|2
|Medium
|Mariners
|4.7
|5
|Medium
|Orioles
|4.3
|8
|High
|Rangers
|4.1
|12
|Medium
|Diamondbacks
|4.0
|10
|Low
|Blue Jays
|3.9
|7
|Medium
|Athletics
|3.3
|6
|Low
|Royals
|3.2
|9
|Low
|Reds
|3.1
|3
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Orioles vs. LHP Corbin (4.53 FIP, 18.5 K%). Key pieces: Gary Sanchez, Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urias, Gunnar Henderson
Yankees vs. RHP Scherzer (6.21 FIP, 2.3 HR/9 in limited innings). Key pieces: Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Ben Rice
Giants vs. RHP Nelson (3.84 FIP). Key pieces: Patrick Bailey, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos
Rays vs. LHP Lopez (4.02 FIP). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Curtis Mead, Junior Caminero, Jose Caballero, Christopher Morel
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Jackson Holliday: 2-for-3, HR; .667 BA, 2.667 OPS
- Vladimir Guerrero: 8-for-12, HR; .667 BA, 1.817 OPS
- Giancarlo Stanton: 7-for-25, 4 HR; .280 BA, 1.068 OPS
- J.P. Crawford: 5-for-14, HR; .357 BA, 1.080 OPS
- DJ LeMahieu: 6-for-16, HR; .375 BA, .951 OPS
- George Springer: 5-for-22, 2 HR; .227 BA, .865 OPS
- Julio Rodriguez: 3-for-11, HR; .273 BA, .818 OPS
- Aaron Judge: 4-for-14, HR; .286 BA, .857 OPS
