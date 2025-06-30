This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

Despite the small slate, we have three high-priced pitching options in Garrett Crochet, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon. My preference is to spend up on Crochet, who is clearly the top starter as we have him projected by over four points more than second place. He's averaging a whopping 29.3 DK points across his last six games.

From there, we've highlighted Drew Rasmussen, Michael Wacha and Patrick Corbin in our optimizer. All three are priced over $1k less than their FanDuel salary. Rasmussen should be in the AL Cy Young running behind his 2.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He's been even better recently, registering a 1.62 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across his last eight starts.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (players with less than 10 IP marked as N/A):