MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 30

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Updated on June 30, 2025 4:28PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Despite the small slate, we have three high-priced pitching options in Garrett Crochet, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon. My preference is to spend up on Crochet, who is clearly the top starter as we have him projected by over four points more than second place. He's averaging a whopping 29.3 DK points across his last six games.

From there, we've highlighted Drew Rasmussen, Michael Wacha and Patrick Corbin in our optimizer. All three are priced over $1k less than their FanDuel salary. Rasmussen should be in the AL Cy Young running behind his 2.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He's been even better recently, registering a 1.62 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across his last eight starts. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (players with less than 10 IP marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet1313
Drew Rasmussen2469
Logan Webb31410
Chase Burns4N/AN/A1
Carlos Rodon55212
George Kirby69511
Max Scherzer7N/AN/A4
Jacob Lopez8

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Rays5.11High
Yankees5.04High
Giants4.911High
Red Sox4.72Medium
Mariners4.75Medium
Orioles4.38High
Rangers4.112Medium
Diamondbacks4.010Low
Blue Jays3.97Medium
Athletics3.36Low
Royals3.29Low
Reds3.13Low

My primary team stack targets

Orioles vs. LHP Corbin (4.53 FIP, 18.5 K%). Key pieces: Gary Sanchez, Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urias, Gunnar Henderson

Yankees vs. RHP Scherzer (6.21 FIP, 2.3 HR/9 in limited innings). Key pieces: Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Ben Rice

Giants vs. RHP Nelson (3.84 FIP). Key pieces: Patrick Bailey, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos

Rays vs. LHP Lopez (4.02 FIP). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Curtis Mead, Junior Caminero, Jose Caballero, Christopher Morel

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

