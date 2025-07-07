Aaron Ashby Injury: X-rays return negative

X-rays on Ashby's left hand came back negative after being struck with a comebacker during Monday's appearance against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby took a comebacker off his pitching hand during the seventh inning but managed to remain in the game. Further imaging revealed that he avoided a significant injury, though he should be considered day-to-day until the club has a chance to re-evaluate and clear the southpaw to return to the mound.