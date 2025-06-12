Menu
Aaron Ashby News: Credited with first save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Ashby gave up three hits and no walks in three scoreless innings of relief, earning the save in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

It was the first save of the season for Ashby, who fired at least three innings for the first time in 2025. The 27-year-old left-hander is currently being deployed as a multi-inning reliever, but he's mostly worked in lower-leverage spots since coming off the injured list. Through nine innings on the season, Ashby has zero holds but has yet to give up a run while notching a 0.78 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB.

Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
