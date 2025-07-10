Menu
Aaron Ashby News: Moves past hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Ashby (hand) retired one batter and allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks in his relief appearance in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Ashby's pitching hand was struck by a comebacker in his previous appearance in Monday's series opener with the Dodgers, but he avoided any significant damage and received the green light to pitch just two days later. Even though he wasn't at his best Wednesday, Ashby continues to hold down sterling ratios (1.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22.1 K-BB%) in 21.2 innings out of the Milwaukee bullpen since returning May 23 from a season-opening stint on the injured list.

Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers
