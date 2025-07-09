Menu
Aaron Civale News: Knocked around by Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Civale (1-6) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out none across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Civale unraveled in the third inning by allowing five earned runs on five hits, including a home run and two doubles. While he held Toronto off the score sheet in his three other frames, he wasn't fooling any hitters as he generated only one swinging strike on his 79 pitches. Civale has struggled for the majority of the season and now has a 5.40 ERA and 1.72 WHIP paired with a 14:13 K:BB across five starts since joining the White Sox.

