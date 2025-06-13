Menu
Aaron Civale News: Making Sox debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

White Sox manager Will Venable said Friday that Civale will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Civale's trade request from the Brewers revolved around their decision to move him to the bullpen, and his wish was granted Friday morning with a trade to Chicago. He'll immediately slot into the starting rotation and will make his White Sox debut Sunday. Civale logged a 4.91 ERA over 22.0 innings with the Brewers and pitched into the sixth inning just once in five starts this season.

