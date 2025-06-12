Aaron Civale News: Requests to traded

Civale requested a trade from the Brewers after manager Pat Murphy informed the right-hander Wednesday that he would be moved to the bullpen, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

Civale is the odd man out of the rotation to accommodate the arrival of top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who will be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Thursday versus the Cardinals. However, Civale's agent, Jack Toffey, has formally made a request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold that his client be traded to a team where he can continue being used as a starting pitcher. The Brewers are under no obligation to honor the request, but there should be interest in Civale if the club decides a trade is best for both parties. Civale has been limited to five starts this season due to a strained hamstring, posting a 4.91 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 22 innings. The 30-year-old is making $8 million this season and is set to become a free agent this offseason.