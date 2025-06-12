Aaron Civale News: Requests trade from Brewers

Civale has requested a trade from the Brewers, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

Civale was informed by manager Pat Murphy recently that he would be moved to the bullpen to accommodate the arrival of top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who will join the rotation Thursday. However, Civale's agent, Jack Toffey, has formally made a request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold that his client be traded to a team where he can continue being used as a starting pitcher. The Brewers are under no obligation to honor the request, but there should be interest in Civale if the club decides a trade is best for both parties. Civale has been limited to five starts this season due to a strained hamstring, posting a 4.91 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 22 innings. The 30-year-old is making $8 million this season and is set to become a free agent this offseason.