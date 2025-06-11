Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale News: Shifting to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Civale will move to the bullpen for the time being, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Jacob Misiorowski is joining the rotation Thursday and the Brewers want to stick with a traditional five-man setup, so Civale is the odd man out. It's possible Civale eventually rejoins the rotation if Misiorowski struggles, although the Brewers hope to get Brandon Woodruff (shoulder/ankle/elbow) in the coming weeks.

Aaron Civale
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now