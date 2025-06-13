Aaron Civale News: Traded to White Sox

The White Sox have agreed to acquire Civale in a trade with the Brewers, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the Brewers will receive Andrew Vaughn in return. Civale requested a trade after being told earlier this week that he would be demoted to the bullpen, and Milwaukee has accommodated the request. The veteran right-hander last pitched Monday, so he could join Chicago's rotation as soon as Saturday against the Rangers.