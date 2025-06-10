Aaron Civale News: Unable to complete five frames

Civale (1-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings.

Civale worked around frequent traffic to get through four scoreless frames, but he ran into trouble in the fifth. In that inning, Ronald Acuna tagged the right-hander for a solo home run, and Civale was pulled after allowing a two-out double to Austin Riley. Riley came around to score one batter later, saddling Civale with the loss. The veteran hurler did manage to tie a season high with five punchouts, and he's now given up two or fewer runs in all four of his starts since coming off the injured list May 22, though he's topped out at 5.1 frames during that span. Civale is tentatively slated to take on St. Louis in his next start.