Aaron Judge News: Hammers 28th homer

Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a loss to Cincinnati.

Judge accounted for the Yankees' only run with a 398-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The slugger is up to 28 long balls on the campaign, second only to Cal Raleigh (32) in all of MLB. Judge went through a rough 3-for-28 stretch at the plate in mid-June, but he's since gotten back on track, going 6-for-16 with two homers and six walks over his past five contests.