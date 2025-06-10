Aaron Judge News: Homers again

Judge went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

Judge went yard for a second consecutive game, tagging Noah Cameron for a two-run shot in the first inning to start what would end up being a rout. The 33-year-old is in the midst of a monster season, having hit 24 home runs through 65 games. He could push for a career high in homers, but he'd have to clear the 62-homer milestone he set in 157 games back in 2022. Judge has almost as many three-hit games (10) as he does hitless outings (12) in 2025.