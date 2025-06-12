Aaron Judge News: Homers, swipes bag Wednesday

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win against Kansas City.

Judge continued his recent power surge with a 413-foot solo shot to center field in the seventh inning. The slugger also chipped in his sixth stolen base of the season after drawing a walk in the second. Judge has moved into second place in the majors with 25 long balls by going deep four times over his past three games. He's gone 6-for-13 with eight RBI during that stretch.