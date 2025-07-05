Aaron Judge News: Remains scorching hot Friday
Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.
Judge hit one of four Yankees long balls in the contest, belting a 428-foot solo shot in the first inning. It was the slugger's fourth homer in his past six games, a stretch during which he's batting an absurd .556 (10-for-18) with eight RBI, nine runs and nine walks. Judge is up to 32 home runs on the campaign, second in the majors behind Cal Raleigh (35).
