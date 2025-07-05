Menu
Aaron Judge News: Remains scorching hot Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Judge hit one of four Yankees long balls in the contest, belting a 428-foot solo shot in the first inning. It was the slugger's fourth homer in his past six games, a stretch during which he's batting an absurd .556 (10-for-18) with eight RBI, nine runs and nine walks. Judge is up to 32 home runs on the campaign, second in the majors behind Cal Raleigh (35).

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
