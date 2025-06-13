Aaron Judge News: Ties home run lead in loss
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.
Judge opened the game with three strikeouts against Garrett Crochet before taking him deep in the ninth inning. After going six games without a home run to open June, the superstar has launched five long balls over his last five contests. He continues to lead the majors by a wide margin with a 1.265 OPS and is now tied for the league lead in homers (26) while adding 60 RBI, 65 runs scored and six steals across 303 plate appearances.
