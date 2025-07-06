Aaron Nola Injury: Completes bullpen session Sunday

Nola (ankle, rib) threw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's series finale against the Reds, per MLB.com.

Nola came away with no issues and is expected to continue his throwing progression through the All-Star break in mid-July. The veteran right-hander is rehabbing from a sprained right ankle and subsequent stress fracture in his right rib, and he'll have been on the injured list for over two months by the time play resumes following the Midsummer Classic. Fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate having Nola available until sometime in early-to-mid August at this point, as the hurler will likely need to make a handful of minor-league rehab starts before rejoining Philadelphia's rotation.