Aaron Nola Injury: Set to progress to live BP

Nola (ankle, rib) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday in Clearwater, Florida, per MLB.com.

Nola is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday and next Saturday. The veteran right-hander is working his way back from a right ankle sprain and subsequent stress fracture in his right rib, and the expectation is that he'll be able to re-enter Philadelphia's rotation at some point in early-to-mid August. Given that he'll have been on the shelf for over two months once the All-Star break begins, Nola is likely to require several minor-league rehab starts.