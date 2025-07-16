Aaron Wilkerson News: Opts out of deal

Wilkerson opted out of his minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After spending the last two seasons in Korea, Wilkerson has posted a 4.17 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 95 innings at Triple-A Louisville. The 36-year-old righty will now explore other opportunities in the open market, though he's unlikely to attract more than another minor-league deal.