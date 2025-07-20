Adael Amador News: Returns to majors

Colorado called up Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Ryan Ritter (finger) landing on the 10-day IL on Sunday, Amador was summoned to provide depth in the infield. The 22-year-old struggled in a big-league stint earlier this season, slashing .146/.240/.225 with one home run, five RBI, one steal and a 24.5 percent strikeout rate over 33 contests. Amador has been swinging a hot bat of late with Albuquerque, though, going 13-for-36 (.361 batting average) with eight RBI over his past eight games.