Adam Frazier News: Another start in left field
Frazier will start in left field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Frazier, who is hitting .377/.441/.528 over his last 15 games, will draw his second straight start in left field. With Tommy Pham and Alexander Canario providing little offense from the left field spot, Frazier could get some extended run at the position against right-handed pitching.
