Adam Frazier News: Idle against righty

Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After picking up starts out of the corner outfield in each of the previous three contests while going 3-for-9 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run, the left-handed-hitting Frazier will head to the bench while the Rangers send righty Jack Leiter to the mound. Despite being out of the lineup Sunday, Frazier should continue to occupy the strong side of a platoon in left field with either Alexander Canario or Tommy Pham.