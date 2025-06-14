Adam Frazier News: Taking over in left field

Frazier went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Cubs.

Frazier looked to be the odd man out when Nick Gonzales returned to the lineup, but he's since overtaken Alexander Canario and Tommy Pham for playing time in left field. He's started four of Pittsburgh's last five games at the position and gone 6-for-20 with three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in that span.